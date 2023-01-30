Hyderabad: Uma Devi from Shadnagar of Telangana's Ranga Reddy district has made her mark as a key scientist in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Her journey started with an internship in the ISRO and has reached new heights today. She has taken charge of ISRO's newly established ground station in Bhutan. Uma Devi was born and brought up in Hyderabad. She has studied Diploma in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College for Women in Hyderabad and received the gold medal as the first ranker in the state.

"I went to ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) while trying to get an internship in industries in Balanagar. With my experience and knowledge in NRSC, I accepted the opportunity and joined the Satellite Data Reception System Department of the ground station. With encouragement from the authorities and with curiosity about innovations, I have achieved many successes in my career," Uma Devi told ETV Bharat.

"ISRO, which is providing science and technology cooperation with satellite services to Bhutan, recently established a ground station there. I was given the responsibility of being in charge of that station. We have also started the work of modernising the ground station in Antarctica. For this, I went to Bhutan and Antarctica in the freezing cold and supervised the work," she said.

"In the future, we have taken up work for better connectivity between Antarctica and Shadnagar ground station in Telangana. Foreign space agencies can also get services from here. Through this, ISRO will get more revenue commercially. I have received excellence awards with our team for setting up a tri-band ground station at Bharti Station in Antarctica and integrated a multimachine ground segment for Earth observation satellites at Shadnagar ground station. I received the Excellence Award from the Astronautical Society of India (ASI) for my services in space system management," she said.

"My success is due to my parents and my husband. All this has become possible with their encouragement. Be it research, innovation, or any other responsibility, anything can be achieved with sincerity, dedication, and passion. Family responsibilities can also be well coordinated by making appropriate changes to time management, performance, and schedule," she said.