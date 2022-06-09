Secunderabad(Telangana): Two minor girls were allegedly raped for two years by two young men in Chilakalaguda of Secunderabad. A POSCO case has been registered against the two accused.

According to Chilakalaguda police, the two men, 21-years-old Imtiyaz and Nawaz were introduced to two minor sisters through Facebook. They started chatting on Facebook and fell in love. The two minor girls even had a physical relationship with the two young men. The girls' father found out about the matter and warned the two accused to stay away from his daughters, but the young men did not listen.

So, the girls' father approached the police and lodged a complaint against them. He mentioned in the complaint that the two young men had been raping his daughters for two years. Chilakalaguda police registered a case under the POCSO Act. They arrested Nawaz and are searching for Imtiaz who was absconding. Police said that Nawaz is married and has a son.