Rangareddy(Telangana): In a horrifying incident in Telangana that came to light on Wednesday, a woman working in labour adda was gang-raped by two men in the Shamshabad zone of the Rangareddy district. According to sources, a 40-year-old woman from Kotha Tanda in Madanapalli was a daily-wage labour who went to labour adda for her work as usual.

Two men approached her and told her that there was work for her. The woman believed them and went with them on a bike. They took her to a farm field where there was no one and raped her one by one. After sexually assaulting her, they hit her with a stone on her head and escaped the crime site. Police officials probing the matter said, "Local farmers spotted the victim suffocating in a pool of blood and informed us about the incident. We immediately rushed her to the hospital but she succumbed to her injury at the hospital while undergoing treatment."

The police further informed that the victim's husband died eight years ago. She is survived by two daughters and one son. The woman got her younger daughter married three months ago, while two of her children are pursuing their education.