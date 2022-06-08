Hyderabad: Days after the gangrape of a minor girl rocked Hyderabad, another incident has been reported from the city wherein a man raped a class 10 student.

The accused Yellesh raped a minor girl at Monda market in Secunderabad. As per the initial details, Yellesh rented a house in Monda Market. On June 1, the daughter of the couple who rented out their house to Yellesh was missing and so was the culprit. Shocked, the parents lodged a complaint with the police following which they registered a case and started searching for the girl.

On Wednesday, the girl went to the police station and complained that Yellesh had raped her. The accused is on the run even as police have registered a case against him under the POCSO Act. They are also probing the delay and the whereabouts of the girl since the incident took place.