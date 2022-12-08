Ranga Reddy (Telangana): A fourth class student on Tuesday complained against her teacher for allegedly threatening her to eat contaminated food served at a school located at Prashanthi Hills, Meerpet, Ranga Reddy district. The student, Pujitha, coming home after school on Monday told her mother that she spotted insects in the food and when she refused to eat the food, a teacher threatened to expel her.

Inspector Mahender Reddy, on Wednesday sent ASI Tirupataiah to the primary school for an inspection where the ASI found out that the school used rotten vegetables and rice with stones and insects in it.

MEO Krishna responded to the incident based on the police probe and said that he would take action against the management of the school. Inspector Reddy has also lauded the attentiveness of the student in bringing the issue to the notice of the concerned.