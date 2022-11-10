Nellore (Andhra Pradesh): Ruling YSRCP MLA Nallapureddy Prasannakumar Reddy in Andhra Pradesh pulled up staff at a school when they told him that over 35 eggs meant for the Government mid-day meal scheme were lifted by crows. The incident happened during the MLA's visit to Kovuru Mandal of Nellore District.

The YSRCP MLA went to check the quality of the midday meal being served in the local Zilla Parishad School. He came to know that only 115 boiled eggs were there while the total number of students was 150 covered there under the mid day meal scheme. When the MLA asked what happened to the remaining 35 eggs, the female assistant replied that all the 35 eggs were taken away by crows. This made the MLA very impatient and furious.

The angry MLA reprimanded the school principal and the members of the education committee and immediately ordered the mid-day meal worker to be removed from her duties.

Also Read: Karnataka's decision to halt midday meals during pandemic a worrying sign