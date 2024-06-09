Horoscope: The spotlight is on you Virgoans | Read Astrological Predictions For June 9

Astrological predictions for June 9, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Your creative juices are flowing today, and you are raring to take on new challenges. Your workplace may offer some interesting benefits. Remember to relax, your body requires attention intonow and then. The day is going to start with a lot of communication which may make you feel a bit tired and worked up. So many things will keep you busy that you will not have much time to spare for financial matters.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. You will work extremely hard to meet your targets today. The dividends may not be what you anticipated, but do not let that bog you down. There will be no cause for anxiety or trouble today. You will hanker after money in the early part of the day. You will strive to maintain things as they are. Instead of seeing the silver lining, you will notice the dark clouds of doubt that will fog your thoughts.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. You have a pleasing personality. Today, you will leave quite an impression on others, especially members of the opposite gender. At work, your colleagues will need your expertise to help them through difficult tasks. Your day will begin with a lot of energy. You will be very happy with everything that's happening in your life. You will do your best to balance your income and expenses. A wonderful day is likely to be in store for you.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 12th house. Today, you will feel blessed. You will have the proverbial Midas touch, albeit with a slight difference you will not touch the people you love and turn them to gold. You will just touch their heart and make them happier. You will be able to address more important tasks with better energy and focus in the second half of the day however in the first half of the day either your intohealth or mood may not be so good.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. There are good days, bad days, and then there are days like today. A mixed bag of fortunes for you is foreseen. Make your family the centre of your world, and show them the love and affection that they deserve. In the first half of the day, there are chances of coming across challenges today but you will be dealing with them with due attention and confidence. You are likely to have some fiscal gains today.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. The spotlight is on you, and it'll be one of those excellent days. Differences of opinions might crop up at work, but stroll over them. Later in the day, candles and dinner will make you feel blessed. Nothing else will matter except your loved one’s happiness. With your stars shining brightly, the evening will send a shower of emotions rushing through your veins. Enjoy the climactic outburst! Try to make this evening a memorable one.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. Today, you will like to do something special in a subject that interests you. Past incidents or memories will flash in your mind today. With today's planetary alignment, harmony should prevail in your love life as well. Work-wise too, you will be flexible and be ready to compromise. This will work in your favour as resistance often takes off a lot of energy and can make one feel tired. Your flexibility will help keep the strained nerves cool.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 8th house. Today, you may be at your creative best and encourage various forms of art. If the passion grows, you may even consider taking lessons in classical music or dance. There may be something amiss in joint finances or joint assets. You will be inspired to look deeply into the accounting part or you may wish to investigate where things are going wrong. The genius in you will come to the fore at the work front.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Simple living and high thinking will be your mantra today. Approach your work with innovative thoughts and diplomatic words. Later in the day, family, friends and relatives revel in the attention that you shower on them. Students will excel in their studies and marvel aton leisure activities. If you go wrong anywhere today, your loved one might come to extend helping hands. You should learn to accept situations and people as they are.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. The usually high spirit that you display at work is likely to be dampened today by a trivial issue. So, try not to let too many thoughts trouble your mind today. Money matters may be pressing, forcing you to take risks. In the circumstances, keeping your cool will be the best thing to do, for a minor slip can cost you all that you may not be prepared to lose. Today can be demanding at both personal and professional fronts.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 5th house. You remain brilliant, both on the personal and professional fronts. Your rivals will envy your easy charm. There will be consistent demand from the environment, which at the end of the day will make you feel very tired. Do not stretch your working hours beyond capacity. If you have invested in the stock market, today is a good time to off-load them as you are unlikely to make as much profit in the future as you will today.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon into the 4th house. You will need to enlist the cooperation of your colleagues while chalking out strategies at the workplace today if you desire to make substantial progress. The good news is that your efforts are likely to fructify. Some important decisions will be delayed if left unattended until the evening. You need to be extremely careful with your words since they can affect your friends more than you realise. You should follow your instincts rather than following your logic.