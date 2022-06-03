Hyderabad: "That there had been an increase in people deriving sadistic pleasure by misinterpreting court judgments in recent times, observed Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana. He said, “All are friends to the judiciary as long as they do not cross their limits.” He was speaking at the launch of 32 new judicial districts at the Telangana High Court on Thursday.

He also added that “Benefits of the society and system are of utmost importance to the judiciary. In recent times it has become easy to slander people, who are in higher positions. Those who could not achieve their selfish goals through the system are giving misinterpretation to courts' judgments and through which the number of people, who get sadistic pleasure is also increasing. This is an unfortunate development. I also want to say that all our friends to the judiciary as long as they don't cross their limits. Sparing the ones, who cross their limits is anti-constitutional. I request those friends to keep this in mind."

Read: Chief Justices' Conference: Resolution passed to create National Judicial Infrastructure Authority

Moreover, he also expressed dissatisfaction over the non-creation of a national judicial infrastructure body. And said that some states lost the opportunity to pass a unanimous resolution in this regard during the recently held joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts. He also said the Telangana government has taken an initiative to decentralise the administration by creating new districts and as a result judiciary was also expanded for providing services to people, who are seeking legal remedies. Finally, he thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was also present at the meeting, for providing the necessary infrastructure for new courts and concluded.