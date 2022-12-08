Hyderabad: In the MLAs poaching case, two accused have been granted bail by the ACB court. Accused one Ramachandra Bharti and A2 Nanda kumar, who are granted bail, will now be released from the Chanchalguda Jail on Thursday on submission of surety bonds.

In the TRS MLAs baiting case, the 3rd accused Simhayaji Swamiji was released on Wednesday. He got bail the day before. Simhayaji's lawyer submitted two sureties along with a surety bond of Rs 6 lakh in the Nampally ACB special court. The court granted the bail documents. Swamiji's lawyer submitted these documents in Chanchal Guda Jail. The Jail officials examined them today and released him.

Although Simhayaji was earlier granted bail by the High Court, he could not be released due to delay in furnishing surety. After six days, he was released with a surety bond of Rs 6 lakh. In the latest instance, the ACB has granted bail to Ramchandra Bharti and Nandakumar, who are the main accused in the same case.

