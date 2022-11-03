Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and TRS supremo K Chandra Sekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, on Thursday alleged that the BJP was trying to topple the elected governments in Telangana, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to media persons in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister also released video footage claiming that they corroborate TRS' charge against the BJP trying to poach their MLAs.

He further alleged that a team of 24 persons have been working on poaching MLAs in several Opposition ruled states and toppling elected governments. Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, the Chief Minister said that " Delhi brokers" had attempted to bribe four TRS MLAs. " The Delhi brokers tried to bribe for MLAs with Rs 100 crore," said KCR.

" The attempt to poach MLAs in Telangana is not an isolated incident and is very likely to take place in other states," said KCR. Seeking judicial intervention, the Chief Minister said that the video footage has also been sent to the Telangana High Court. " We are determined to foil the conspiracy of this gang. They have hatched a conspiracy to capture Telangana," said KCR.

The development comes a day after TRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy lodged a police complaint claiming that Ramachandra Bharati and Nanda Kumar of the BJP tried to bribe him with Rs 100 crore to join the BJP. Bharati, Kumar and another person identified as Simhayaji Swamyat were later arrested in relation to the case.