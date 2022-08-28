Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been holding meetings with National Farmers Unions leaders from 29 states on the current situation in the agricultural sector in the country, besides measures taken by the Telangana Government in the development of irrigation, agricultural, and power sectors, at Pragathi Bhavan from Saturday onwards.

On the second day today, farmer associations are widely discussing the agricultural sector, farmers' welfare, conditions, causes, and solutions to agricultural sector problems in the country. The leaders of farmers' unions suggested to the CM to organize and bring together the farmers of the country under one umbrella.

In this meeting, farmers discussed the welfare of farmers and also sought the support of the public. The farmer leaders also wanted a strategy to be drafted to take their agenda forward. There were also wide-ranging discussions to exert pressure on the Central government in various forms to strengthen the peasantry and agriculture sector in different states of the country.

Farmer leaders have visited the state to inspect the progress in various fields along with the development of agriculture, irrigation, power sector and farmer welfare programs implemented by the state government. The leaders who watched the documentary made on the progress achieved by Telangana in the field of agriculture and irrigation, opined that the scenes and explanations in the documentary reflect the field level observation. They wished that if CM KCR would think about the farmers of their states, not only Telangana, they would have developed a lot if there were similar farmer welfare schemes in their states.