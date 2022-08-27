Raichur(Karnataka): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's statement that people are demanding the merger of Raichur district with Telangana is ridiculous and politically motivated, said Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai. In Millet Mela organized at Raichur Agricultural University on Saturday, he told the media that Raichur is developing a lot. "We are also giving a lot of grants to KKRDB," he added.

"Telangana is still a backward region. K Chandrasekhar Rao has made this statement to divert attention from the problems of Telangana," he added. He said that there is no question of us giving up an inch of our space.

Commenting on the issue of setting up AIIMS in Raichur, the CM said that the last time he went to Delhi, he spoke to the Union Health Minister about the setting up of AIIMS. "Malnutrition is high in this district, so I asked for a good health institution. He said that he will look into it very soon," he added.