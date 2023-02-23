Hyderabad: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad T Raja Singh has written to Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar after he received threatening calls. In his letter written on Wednesday, Singh disclosed the phone numbers from which he received the threat calls.

He also submitted the transcripts of the messages that he received from the unidentified persons threatening to slit his throat for insulting Islam. The MLA requested the DGP to provide him security cover considering the recent threats he had received over phone calls and WhatsApp.

Expressing concern, Singh stated that he has been receiving life threat calls from Pakistan. Sources said Singh also described the problems he was facing with his bulletproof vehicle which was provided to him by the state government and the fact that he also do not have a gun license to hold a personal weapon.

Singh was earlier denied a gun license citing the host of criminal cases against him, which he recalled in the recent communication. Singh said several individuals who have been indicted in crime cases have obtained gun licenses. The MLA also insisted the DGP to recommend reconsideration of his gun license application.

The legislator claimed to have received a purported call from Pakistan, in which the caller threatened to kill him saying that his sleeper cell has been activated in Hyderabad. Raja who received another threat via WhatsApp shared the display picture of the caller/sender with the media.

He had earlier shared details about the threat call episode in Twitter. In the tweet, he gave the details of the unidentified person and also tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Hyderabad CP and Telangana DGP. The saffron party had on Aug. 23, 2023 suspended Singh from the party for making controversial statements on Prophet and outraging religious feelings of Muslims.