Hyderabad (Telangana): Suspended Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Goshamahal (Hyderabad) T Raja Singh on Monday said that an anonymous killer threatened to kill him. The MLA also claimed that the threat call was purportedly made from Pakistan. He took to Twitter and shared details about the threat call. He claimed that he receives such calls everyday.

"Received a call from a Pakistani no +923105017464 today at 3:34PM via WhatsApp the caller had all my family details, whereabouts & said they will kill me as their sleeper cell is very active in Hyderabad Every day I receive such calls(sic)," Raja wrote in a tweet. He has tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Telangana DGP and Hyderabad CP. He also attached a display picture of a man to the tweet.

Raja also claimed that he received another threat on Monday at around 8 pm. "A WhatsApp message threatening me to slit my throat for insulting Islam was received at around 8 pm on Monday. I receive such threats quite often(sic)," the floor leader of the BJP in the Assembly said.

Known for his strong views in support of Hindutva, the legislator was sent to jail a few months ago after police invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against him for his sacrilegious comments. Following an uproar over his alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad and Islam, the BJP suspended him from the party in August last year. Later, the High Court granted him bail in November.