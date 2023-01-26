Hyderabad: The 74th Republic Day celebrations were conducted at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on a grand note. Chairman of Ramoji Group Ramoji Rao hoisted the national flag. Later, he received a salute from the security personnel. Speaking on the occasion, he extended Republic Day greetings to all the employees, who were present there to take part in the fete.

Ramoji Film City Managing Director Vijayeshwari, ETV Bharat Director Brihati, senior executives and employees of Ramoji Group of companies participated in the programme with great zeal and enthusiasm. It may be recalled that every year Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations are held in a grand manner at Ramoji Film City. Senior executives and employees of the Ramoji Group of companies participate enthusiastically in the celebrations.

About Ramoji Film City

Ramoji Film City, which is an integrated film studio facility located in Hyderabad, is spread over 1,666 acres. It is the largest film studio complex in the world and as such has been certified by the Guinness Book of World Records. Currently, Ramoji Winter Festival celebrations are going on with special entertainment programmes amidst the beauty of nature. Scores of tourists thronged the Film City on the first day. Ramoji Film City is enthralling visitors with its international-level entertainment programmes being organised as part of the winter fete.

Young and old alike everyone is enjoying the programmes at the Film City. Running till January 29, this winter fest welcomes you with endless events. While the celebrations continue from 9 am to 10 pm, the sky is the limit and the visitors are enjoying. Those who want to participate in these celebrations can select an array of attractive holiday packages to enjoy the winter fest even more.