Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Polling for the Tamil Nadu Urban local body polls is underway. The polling began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security and strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. The polling will continue till 6 pm. The last one hour of the polling, however, has been reserved for Covid patients.

In all, 57,770 candidates are in the fray for over 12,500 ward member posts in 21 Corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats across the state, which are being held after a gap of 11 years.

Voting for TN Urban polls underway, CM Stalin casts his vote

State Election Commissioner V Palani Kumar said that of the 30,735 polling booths set up across the state, 5,960 were categorised as sensitive booths. Polling in the sensitive booths is being streamlined live and CCTV cameras are installed in 268 counting centres.

Palani Kumar said voters cannot carry mobile phones in the booths. Other than voter ID cards, voters can use 11 other documents as identity proof. Heavy rush is seen in several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Erode, Salem, Tirunelvelli and Kanniyakumari.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin also cast his vote in ward No 122 at the Thenampettai election booth. He was accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin.

"I have cast my vote. It's mandatory for every voter to cast their vote, which is also their democratic duty. And there is no need to give para-military protection to Coimbatore as there are issues here. The DMK will win in the local body elections," Stalin exuded confidence.

The ruling DMK-led front is in a direct fight with the opposition led by AIADMK.

Though the AIADMK front weakened after the PMK and the BJP announced to go it alone in the polls, it has its strength in several urban constituencies of the state. Hence, according to poll pundits, it will not be easy for the DMK to romp home.

The counting of votes will take place on February 22.