Chennai: Mysterious tremors on Wednesday were felt in two multi-storied buildings on Chennai's mount road near Anna Salai. The people in the two buildings assumed the tremors to be the result of an earthquake. But were surprised when they came to know that people in other nearby buildings have not felt any tremors

Although the reason behind the tremors were yet to be determined the locals claimed that a suspected expansion of Metro Rail lines was the reason behind the tremors. The Metro Rail officials, however, refuted the claim stating that no such expansion of Metro Rail lines were taking place.

Subsequently, the metro project general manager, in a conversation with ETV Bharat, announced that no metro line expansion is taking place in the area. Later in the day, the Metro Rail in a statement denied any connection between the tremors and Chennai Metro Rail Project Works. They also made it clear that no such construction work is taking place in the area.

" In connection with the tremors felt in Chennai, anna Salai, it has been confirmed that the tremors are not caused by the Chennai Metro Rail Project Works, as no such activity is currently taking place in the area," the Metro Rail authorities said in a statement. So far there are no reports of any damages to the buildings.

Meanwhile, earthquake tremors of 4.4 magnitudes were felt in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand at 1.30 pm on Wednesday. The epicenter of the quake was estimated to be near India-China and Indo-Nepal border, around 143 km east of Pithoragarh, said the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors were felt in several parts of Uttar Pradesh and in Delhi NCR. Earlier Seismologist Dr N Purnachandra Rao had warned the National Geophysical Research Institute and said that Uttarakhand can witness worse earthquakes than that of Turkey.

The scientists said that the state is at high risk of earthquakes as it had not witnessed any major earthquake for the last 200 years and this is the reason for a high quantity of lava accumulation under the region's tectonic plates.