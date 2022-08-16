Chennai: A live bullet used by Israeli defence forces was found in the handbag of a 5-year-old child passenger at the Chennai International Airport on Sunday. The child was part of a family of six who were on their way to Singapore from Dubai via Chennai.

According to sources, the family of Krishna Dubey (64), a retired Central Excise official of Uttar Pradesh, arrived from Dubai by Indigo Flight 6E-66 at 2:50 am on Sunday. As the family proceeded and went through security check, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel found a live spherical in the handbag of Dubey’s granddaughter.

Sources said that the CISF personnel lodged a complaint with the local police and handed over the family to them for investigation. When the police investigated, it was revealed that his granddaughter had been playing on the beach and was seen picking small things along the shore. It was possible that the child could have picked the live ammunition and kept it in her bag.

Subsequently, the police seized the bullet and allowed the family to continue its journey to Singapore since no case was registered against them as no malafide intent was carried out in the case.