Chennai: A woman died in the city's Thousand Lights area on Friday morning when a wall of a building undergoing demolition collapsed on her. The victim, identified as one M Padma Priya who hailed from Usilampatti in Madurai district, was walking at the time towards her office, situated on Greams Road, when the mishap occurred, police said.

As Priya, who worked at an IT firm, was walking on the sidewalk on the Anna Salai, the wall collapsed on her owing to the vibrations caused by heavy machinery brought for the demolition process, they further revealed. The building is being razed since last week, and on Friday morning, JCBs were being used to demolish a part of the structure when the wall collapsed on Priya, officials said.

Subsequently, a police team from the Thousand Lights Police Station as well as fire and rescue personnel reached the spot, and the victim was soon dragged out from under the rubble. She was taken to the Royapettah Government Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Another woman suffered injuries on Friday, who is currently under treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Commuters alleged that work at the site has been going on without any signboards or stoppage signals indicating construction activity.

Meanwhile, a horrible accident occurred earlier this week in the state's Coimbatore district where an eight-year-old was crushed to death by a new driver after the latter pressed on the accelerator instead of the break while parking, during which the child was standing behind the car, observing the maneuver.