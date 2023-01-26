Palamu: Republic Day celebrations turned into mourning by evening in Jharkhand's Palamu district after five persons, including four youths, were killed in a road accident while one sustained injuries. The incident took place under the Naudiha Bazar police station limits when a high-speed Scorpio trampled a group of youths after the driver lost control of the steering. The youths were sitting on the roadside of Dumariya road near Bishanpur Mod after celebrating the birthday of one of the youths when the accident took place.

According to the reports, the high-speed Scorpio first rammed a cow and after that, the driver tried to control the vehicle, but in vain and he trampled the youth as the turn was sharp. After that Scorpio toppled many times causing the death of the driver as well. The deceased were identified as Ashish, Nitish, Vivek, Firoz and the unidentified driver.

Apart from that the injured youth was identified as Gaurav, who is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be critical. After receiving the information about the incident, Naudiha Bazar police station in-charge Aman Kumar reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The injured have been shifted to MMCH for treatment while police seized the Scorpio.