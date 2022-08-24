Chennai: A 24-year-old kickboxer from Arunachal Pradesh, who was undergoing treatment for a head injury that occurred during the national level kickboxing competition in Nehru Indoor Stadium, died in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Yora Tade. He participated in a fight in the Wako India Seniors and Masters National Kickboxing Championship in Chennai, after which he suffered a severe blow on his head during a bout against Kesav Mudel, a kickboxer from Maharashtra. He collapsed on the spot and was immediately rushed to the Apollo Hospitals, from where he was later shifted to RGGGH for further treatment.

Police said, despite being treated in the ICU, the 24-year-old succumbed to his injuries. A complaint has been filed by Suresh Babu, chairman of a Kickboxing Association in Kolathur regarding the incident. Police are currently investigating the case.