Bharatpur (Rajasthan): In a pleasant development for bird lovers, Golden Fronted Leafbird, a rare bird species, has been spotted at the Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur of Rajasthan.

While the national park is home to hundreds of species of native and foreign birds that migrate here during spring season, but the Golden Fronted Leafbird at the Keoladeo National Park was spotted for the first time. Dark green in colour, the bird has a golden, beak and neck black. The bird easily hides in the trees due to its dark green colour like the leaves of the tree and feeds on nectar of flowers, berries and insects.

The bird was captured in the camera of actor Bijay Anand, who played the role of Janak in the TV serial 'Siya Ke Ram'. Anand was on a three-day visit with the garden's nature guide Bhim Singh Rana when they had a glimpse of the bird. According to environmentalists, the rare bird has been seen for the first time here.



The Golden Fronted Leafbird bird is seen in the Himalayas, besides north India. The bird is considered rare throughout the country. Guide Rana has also provided the information to the garden administration.



