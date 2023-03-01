Jalore (Rajasthan): A couple jumped to death in the Narmada canal in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Wednesday alongside their five children, police officials said. The incident took place near the Siddheshwar village in Sanchore tehsil of the district, police said. According to investigators the couple has been identified as local residents Shankarlal and his wife Badli, who are suspected to have had a dispute before taking the extreme decision.

So far, only the body of the couple's nine-year-old son Prakash has been recovered. A resident of the adjoining Galifa village Bhanwar Singh Rajput informed the police about the incident by calling on the police helpline number 101. Police sources said that Rajput told the cops that Shankarlal along with his wife and children reached the canal after a quarrel with his wife.

Shankarlal (32) and his wife Badli (30) jumped into the Narmada main canal near Siddheshwar Paldi with their five children, Sanchore police station SHO Niranjan Pratap Singh said.

The couple had their three daughters and two sons with them at the time, police said. Following the incident, the district administration has deployed two SDRF teams to recover the bodies, which are expected to reach the area by Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, an intermediate student died by suicide at a private junior college on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday. The 16-year-old allegedly ended his life when nobody was present in the classroom, following which a police complaint was lodged by the victim's parents against the institution management, accusing them of torturing their son.