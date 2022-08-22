Jaisalmer: A Pakistani intruder was caught on the Indo-Pak International Border late on Sunday night. The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel of 166 BN battalion caught the intruder who was crossing the cordon near Sadewala border post and entering the Indian border from Pakistan.

During interrogation, the intruder revealed his name as Aslam Khan (50), son of Fazal Khan, a resident of Sakhar Sindh in Pakistan. The Border Security Force has handed over the intruder to Ramgarh police station where the police are questioning him. From there, he will be brought to Jaisalmer, where security agencies will jointly interrogate him.

The IB has issued an alert on the India-Pakistan border these days. The IB has expressed apprehension that five to six people from across the border can infiltrate into the Indian border. More vigilance is being taken by the BSF. At present, no suspicious object of any kind has been found with the intruder.