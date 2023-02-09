Bikaner: A sector commander-level meeting was held on Thursday between India and Pakistan in the Bikaner-Ganganagar area adjacent to the international Indo-Pakistan border, amidst nefarious attempts and smuggling cases from Pakistan as well as incidents of drone surveillance. The meeting took place at the BSF Satrana outpost in Khajuwala in the Bikaner district, in which officials from both countries participated.

Eight officers led by BSF DIG Pushpendra Singh Rathore from India and eight officers from Pakistan, too, took part in the talks. Rathore spoke on behalf of India on the issue of drones and firing on the border. Protests were also lodged in the past regarding the firing case at the Sri Ganganagar border and other nefarious activities, including drug smuggling through drones, on the border.

In the meeting, Rathore objected to the smuggling through drones from Pakistan. The Pakistani officials were asked to keep an eye on drones flying across the border and not to do such activities. After the meeting, Rathore said that emphasis was laid on maintaining an atmosphere of peace and harmony on the border between the two countries. Pakistani officials have also agreed on this.

The meeting lasted for about 1 hour and 40 minutes. Regarding this matter in the meeting, the Pakistani officials told India to organise a meeting of the Coordination Committee on behalf of Pakistan in April. Moreover, they talked about the issue of firing in Sriganganagar in the last few days.

However, just before the meeting, a massive check operation was carried out by the BSF and the local police in the village bordering Bikaner for the last two days. The BSF is on alert mode after the information of smuggling and other nefarious activities from Pakistan. The BSF jawans and police together are conducting intensive search operation day and night in the rural areas adjacent to the border.