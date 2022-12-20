He used to be drunk in Parliament, now he 'drinks and drives' Punjab: SAD MP slams Bhagwant Mann in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann used to sit in the parliament in an inebriated condition and the same man is now running a state that is struggling with the issue of drug addiction, SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday training guns at Mann even as Home Minister Amit Shah was seen smiling while listening to her speech.

"The Chief Minister of our state (Punjab) used to sit in the House a few months ago. The person who used to come to the Parliament in an inebriated state at 11 am is now running the state. Members who used to sit near him had complained to change their seats," Harsimrat said with Home Minister Amit Shah among other opposition MPs seen laughing over her speech.

She said that if the CM was "like this" then one can imagine what will be the condition of the state. "We find 'Don't drink and drive' written on the roads but they are drinking and driving the state," the SAD MP said in a direct attack on Mann, whose party the AAP won the Punjab assembly elections earlier this year.

"Don't know what he used to eat and drink before coming to the House, everyone used to complain that their seats be changed...Now he is our CM of change," he said. The 48-year-old comedian turned politician, Mann became the second most important person in the party after Arvind Kejriwal as he took over as Punjab Chief Minister, seeing his political career catapult to great heights.

Mann's popularity package had notoriety to it as well some MPs, like Harsimrat, claimed he used to attend Parliament in an inebriated state even as some started calling him 'Pegwant' Mann. Interestingly, in 2019, Kejriwal openly declared that Mann had quit drinking and was a changed sober, changed man.