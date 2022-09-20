New Delhi: In a major development on Tuesday, the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia responded to the demand for a probe into Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann allegedly being deplaned in Germany with reports claiming he was "drunk".

Reacting to this, the Union Minister said that it is up to Lufthansa airlines to provide the details of the incident and based on that he would look into the matter. "This was international soil. We'll have to make sure we verify the facts. It's up to Lufthansa to provide data. I'll certainly, based on the request sent to me, look into it," said Scindia while responding to a bunch of questions by media over what action the Centre will take in the matter.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal had on Monday alleged that CM Mann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight because of being in an inebriated state.

“Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Pb CM @BhagwantMann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP’s national convention. These reports have embarrassed & shamed Punjabis all over the globe,” Badal tweeted.

Also read: CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned in Germany due to excess alcohol consumption, alleges Pratap Bajwa

However, AAP had been refuting any such claims saying that all these allegations are "baseless, bogus and fake". Mann returned from his eight-day trip from Germany on Monday where he had gone to attract investments. An anonymous passenger on the flight has told media that the flight was delayed by four hours as CM Mann was "so drunk that he could not even stand on his feet".

Hours after this, leaders from across the political spectrum blamed Mann and AAP for remaining silent. “Shockingly, Pb govt is mum over these reports involving their CM @BhagwantMann @ArvindKejriwal needs to come clean on this issue. Govt of India must step in as this involves Punjabi & national pride. If he was deplaned, GoI must raise the issue with its German counterpart,” tweeted Sukhbir Badal.

Similarly, Punjab's Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa wrote to Scindia requesting him to initiate a probe to verify the facts regarding the deplaning of Mann.

"If it (the news of the Punjab CM being drunk) were true, it is certainly a bad reflection on the office Bhagwant Mann is holding. Therefore, I would request you to kindly initiate an inquiry for verification of this news from Lufthansa Airlines as it involves not only an individual but the office he represents and such a conduct needs to be deprecated".