Chandigarh: As voting began on Sunday for the 117 assembly seats in Punjab, the incumbent Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, paid obeisance at the Shiv Mandir in Shri Chamkaur Sahib for the blessings.

Talking to ETV Bharat on the occasion, Channi said he offered prayers to God to “give an honest, sincere and impartial government to Punjab to serve the people and to uphold the glory of the state”. Speaking on his brief tenure as the CM of Punjab after the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh, Channi said, “Till date I am the only Chief Minister in the whole world, who has done so much work in such a short time”. Voting is taking place in 117 constituencies of Punjab in a single phase even as in Uttar Pradesh, third phase has 627 candidates battling it out in 59 constituencies spanned over 16 districts.

