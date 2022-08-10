Tarn Taran (Punjab) : Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday launched a five-day 'Tiranga Yatra' from Khemkaran to mark the 75 years of India's Independence. Congress leaders and workers will cover about 2,000 kms during the five-day yatra till August 14, said a party statement. All senior leaders have been assigned 75 kms each to be covered during the five days beginning Tuesday.

It also coincided with the August Kranti Divas, as it was on this day in 1942 that the Congress had launched the 'Quit India Movement' which eventually led the country to freedom after five years, said the statement. Speaking before embarking upon the yatra, Warring said the Congress, unlike the Bharatiya Janata Party or any other political party in the country, had a great and glorious history of sacrifice for the national tricolour.

He pointed out that it was on this day, 80 years ago on August 9, 1942, young Congress leader Aruna Asif Ali took the lead to unfurl the tricolour after the entire Congress leadership had been jailed by the Britishers. Taking a dig at the BJP's claims over nationalism, the PCC president said the BJP has a lot to learn from the Congress on the issue of nationalism.

They are no comparison to us when it comes to watching and safeguarding the national interest and our leaders have laid down their lives for nationalism, both before and after the Independence, he said. PTI