Amritsar: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its eighth list of three candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls due in early 2022.

The candidates in the latest list include- Raman Arora from Jalandhar Central, Fauza Singh Arora from Guru Har Sahai and Deep Kamboj from Abohar.

So far, the party has announced the names of 104 candidates.

Punjab has a total of 117 Assembly seats.