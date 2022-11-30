Sangrur (Punjab): Several labour unions across Punjab gathered outside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence on Wednesday and clashed with police, seeking the fulfilment of all their demands on Wednesday.

The workers first arrived at Patiala Bypass and marched towards the CM's residence in Sangrur. There is a heavy police deployment outside Bhagwant Mann's home. Some workers were injured as police resorted to lathicharge in a bid to disperse the crowd.

Mann is away in Gujarat campaigning for AAP in the Assembly polls beginning Thursday. On Wednesday, he was seen promising free electricity in the north-western state from March if his party comes to power.

"AAP had promised in Delhi to give free electricity, at that time opponents said how will you do it, and we did it. The same was the case in Punjab. In Gujarat too we will give free electricity to people from March," said CM Mann.