Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Punjab police over the “intelligence failure” in the operation to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh. Hearing the case related to the matter, Justice NS Shekhawat asked the Punjab Police how did Amritpal escape despite thousands of personnel on disposal.

“The whole action was planned, then how did Amritpal Singh escape? All but him were arrested, I cannot believe the story,” Justice NS Shekhawat remarked. During the hearing of the case, the judge said that if Amritpal Singh has escaped, it is a failure of the intelligence system. Responding to Justice NS Shekhawat, AG Vinod Ghai said that the police force was armed “but we refrained from using force”.

“Some cases are too sensitive to be discussed in court. We are trying our best to arrest him,” he AG said. The case will now be heard after four days. The Punjab police, which launched a manhunt to nab pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh four days ago, has also invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against him.

However, Amritpal Singh has managed to give slip to the Punjab Police so far. The NSA was also enacted in 1980 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The act allows the state to arrest anybody without any warrant and jail him or her for 12 months. While Amritpal Singh remains elusive, his uncle Harjit Singh along with four of his aides have been arrested by the Punjab Police and have been shifted to Dibrugarh jail in Assam on Tuesday morning.