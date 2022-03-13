Amritsar: Congress leader and MP from Amritsar Gurjit Singh Aujla has blamed party state president Navjot Singh Sidhu for the recent poll debacle in Punjab. Congress nosedived in the Assembly Polls winning only 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly, 59 seats lesser than its tally in 2017 state assembly elections.

Slamming Sidhu, Aujla said: "When Congress was defeated, the faces of all the Congress workers withered. But a different kind of happiness was seen on Sidhu's face as if this was the kind of change he wanted," the MP from Amritsar said. The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday swept Punjab, winning 92 seats. All bigwigs of Congress as well as SAD lost to AAP candidates in a lop-sided election in the border state.

Also Read: It could be a stormy day for Congress at CWC meet today after poll debacle

Aujla has been repeatedly questioning Sidhu and his leadership skills. Last month, he said that Sidhu had not been among people in the last five years and his use of sharp language against leaders upsets people, which are likely to affect his chances of victory in the assembly elections. The prediction proved right as Sidhu had to bite the dust. He lost the Amritsar East seat to Jeevanjyot Kaur of the Aam Aadmi Party.