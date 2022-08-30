Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister of Punjab and leader of Punjab Lok Congress Captain Amarinder Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. He took to Twitter and shared that he discussed with PM Modi various issues related to Punjab and resolved to work together for the safety and security of the state and the country. Captain Singh's son Raninder Singh was also present during the meeting with PM Modi.

Captain Singh tweeted, "Had a warm meeting with Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. Discussed various issues related to Punjab and resolved to work together for safety and security of the State and the Country, which has and will always remain of paramount concern to both of us." Along with this tweet, he also shared a picture of the meeting.

Also read: AAP slams Amarinder Singh for fighting elections with liquor contractor's money

Captain Singh reportedly held this meeting to merge the Punjab Lok Congress with the BJP. If media reports are to be believed, in the next Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is planning to go it alone in Punjab. After severing ties with Congress, Captain Singh contested the 2022 Assembly elections with the BJP. However, they did not succeed and Captain Singh was defeated.