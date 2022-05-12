Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab has attacked former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh after a purported election affidavit revealed that he borrowed money from a liquor contractor to fight the polls. As per the affidavit filed by Amarinder Singh before the assembly elections, he has shown an expenditure of Rs 39.67 lakhs during the elections saying he had borrowed the money from a liquor contractor.

The affidavit has given ammunition to Amarinder's opponents to target him. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Ahibab Grewal has slammed the former CM for contesting elections by borrowing money from a liquor contractor. “It is clear from this evidence that the previous government used to get funding from them during the elections for the benefit of their loved ones and then when the government was formed they were favored,” Grewal said. He said the people have given the mandate to the Aam Aadmi Party because they were “fed up with the whims of the previous governments”.

However, Congress spokesperson Kanwar Harpreet said that Amarinder's decision to borrow money from the liquor contractor was his “personal matter”.

Capt Amarinder Singh has been the Chief Minister of Punjab for 9 and half years first between 2002 to 2007 and again from 2017 till the end of 2021 when he was removed by the Congress top brass from the post of Chief Minister. He formed the Punjab Lok Congress and contested the assembly elections in the state after forming an alliance with the BJP, but lost. Capt. Amarinder Singh belongs to the royal family of Patiala. His Siswan Farmhouse has also been in the headlines for a long time.

