Rupnagar (Punjab): Officials of Rupnagar jail seized a mobile phone, a data cable, a SIM card, three tobacco sticks, and a Cosco ball stuffed with tobacco from jail inmates.

Also read: Netaji loses his final wrestling match

A senior jail official on condition of anonymity said, "the security personnel of the jail found a packet near the Deori Gate inside the jail, which contained a Cosco ball filled with tobacco and three tobacco sticks. A mobile phone, SIM card, and a data cable were also recovered."

He also added, "a case has been registered in the Rupnagar police station under section 52A of the Prisoner Act on the orders of higher officials."