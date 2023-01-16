Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has kickstarted preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Punjab with Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled hold a political rally in Patiala on January 29. The saffron party will begin its counter-campaign against Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, sources said on Monday.

As per the sources, the Union Minister will reach Patiala on January 29 at 10 am. Shortly after his arrival, he will first pay obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Dukh Niwaran Sahib and later at Mata Kali Devi Temple. Later in the day, Shah will hold a meeting with the party workers and also hold a rally there.

The rally is seen as an anti-dote to the Punjab leg of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra during which he has been targeting the BJP government at the centre. Significantly, during the Punjab leg of the yatra, Rahul did not comment on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the State.

The Congress leader is constantly targeting the central government on issues like GST, demonetisation and inflation, which appears to have made the right wing party nervous. The BJP seeks to target Gandhi through Shah's upcoming rally where he is also expected to sound the poll bugle for the ensuing Parliamentary elections.

Patiala is the stronghold of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. After the rout in the Assembly elections, the BJP will try to display a show of strength for the Amarinder Singh. Furthermore, the family of the Captain are believed to be a strong contender for a ticket in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

According to sources, the Captain is keen on a BJP ticket for his daughter Biba Jai Inder Kaur. It is pertinent to note Maharani Praneet Kaur, the captain's wife, is a Lok Sabha member elected on a Congress ticket. The saffron party is expected to contest in all 13 seats to Lok Sabha in Punjab. Earlier, the BJP had an alliance with the Akali Dal, which broke during the protest against the Agrarian Laws.