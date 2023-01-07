Efforts on to rid country of Naxalism before 2024 polls: Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh

Korba: Efforts are being made to make the country free of Naxalism before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday. He was speaking at a rally in Korba district of Chhattisgarh. The number of incidents of Maoist violence in the country declined from 2,258 in 2009 to 509 in 2021, he said.

“We have reached the verge of freeing the Naxalism-stricken area from Naxalites. In 2009, during Congress rule, 2258 Naxal incidents took place across the country. In 2021, these Naxal incidents have come down to 509. Before the 2024 elections, it will be our endeavor to free the entire country from the grip of Naxalism," Shah said.

The BJP leader also lashed out at the Congress government in the state, saying that the only progress during its tenure has been an increase in crime and corruption. "In Chhattisgarh, the Congress always talks about the backward classes but has given nothing to them. The BJP government formed the Backward Classes Commission and gave constitutional rights to the people of the backward classes.

Reservation was arranged in the NEET exam for backward classes. Arrangement of 27 percent reservation for backward classes in Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya, and Sainik Schools," he said.

"We did many things for 15 years, but the Bhupesh government has adopted the formula of lying. He did not do any work except corruption. I want to ask the government of Bhupesh Baghel, what have you and your party done for the tribal society? The tribal brothers and sisters of Chhattisgarh are demanding an account of it. The Congress government remained in the country for many years but no tribal brother or sister became the President of the country. Narendra Modi ji made Santhal's daughter Draupadi Murmu His Excellency Draupadi Murmu," Amit Shah said.