Jajpur (Odisha): A teacher using a classroom door as a blackboard to write at Hingula Uchha Vidyapith in Antia village of Dharmasala block was reported. The incident occurred on Tuesday during the half-yearly examinations of Classes I to VIII in the school. Students in fifth grade were asked to appear for the examination on Monday, but the school did not provide a question paper. When the parents of the students questioned the authorities, they wrote questions on the door of the classroom as the school did not have a blackboard.

The Odisha government has adopted the 5T initiative with the aim of developing government schools' infrastructure. The much-touted 5T scheme has failed as the door of a classroom used as a blackboard for students in a Jajpur-based school. Meanwhile, the state government claimed to have spent huge money on the development of the education sector in the state. Akshay Kumar Mallik, the additional district magistrate, said, "The BEO has been instructed to conduct a proper examination with proper question papers. We are not aware of the worsening condition of the government schools, but now, we can ensure that the schools will be developed."