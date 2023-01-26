Puri (Odisha): Renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture at the Niladri Beach in Purito to mark the 74th Republic Day of India. Pattnaik, an international sand artist and Padma Shri Awardee, greeted the nation with his amazing sand work.

Talking to ETV Bharat about his Republic Day special artwork, Pattnaik said, "Steel bowls and earthen lamps were used to create this installation sand sculpture. Around five to seven tonnes of sand was used to create this sculpture. It took us almost five to six hours to complete this sand art. I wish all the citizens of the nation a very Happy Republic Day."

Pattnaik also shared a picture of his colorful sand art on his personal social media account. The sand art depicts a heart with "I Love My India" written on it. It also reads 'Happy Republic Day', which Pattnaik wrote using the three colors of the Indian national flag.

Sharing a photograph of his sand art, Pattnaik tweeted, "Greetings on the occasion of 74th #RepublicDay of India. My installation sand art at Puri beach with the message, #ILoveMyIndia. Jai Hind!"

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day on Thursday. The citizens of India mark this occasion with much grandeur and enthusiasm every year. Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. India's first tribal President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating Republic Day at the Kartavya Path in the national capital today.