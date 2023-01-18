Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The Odisha government is all set to conduct ‘Saas-Bahu Sammelans' to impart family planning lessons. This event will rope in daughters-in-law along with mothers-in-law to achieve its family planning goals. The government is planning to organise this summit twice a year. The first phase of this summit will be held later this month.

According to National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), the total fertility rate (children per woman) dropped to 1.8 (2020-21), below the national average of two, from 2.1 (2015-16). Though this trend indicated an increased awareness among people about family planning methods and a preference to limit offspring to one or two, reports suggested that there has been no significant improvement in the use of modern contraceptive methods, leading to high cases of unwanted pregnancy and abortions.

Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday tweeted, "As a measure to control population & impart family planning lessons, #Odisha Government is all set to rope in mothers-in-law along with daughters-in-law. The 'Saas-Bahu' summits will be conducted twice a year & #ASHAs will arrange the meetings. #OdishaCares"

Director of Family Planning Bijay Panigrahy while talking to the media said, "events like these will help improve communication between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law while breaking the myths around family planning. Mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law will be brought together on a common platform to discuss the health of women members and family planning issues."

Panigrahy also said, "various measures of family planning will be taught through interactive sessions, folk games, and followed up by quiz competitions. A kit containing condoms and contraceptive pills will be presented as a wedding gift to newly married couples." Panigrahy further said, "though Odisha’s total fertility rate (TFR) is below the national average of two there is no significant improvement in the use of modern contraceptive methods leading to high cases of unwanted pregnancy and abortions."

The use of oral pills as a method of contraception in the state was down to 10.8 percent from 12 percent. Though condom use in the state went up to 5.5 percent from 3.4 percent, it was still way behind the national average of 9.5 percent. In addition, data indicate that government-supplied condom use dropped by around 35 percent between 2011 and 2020 in the state. While female sterilisation saw a marginal fall from 28.2 percent to 28 percent, there was a significant rise in IUD use from 1.1 percent in 2015-16 to 2.6 percent in 2020-21.