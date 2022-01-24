Malkangiri: 7 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other explosives hidden under a pile of rocks near Totaguda in Odisha's Malkangiri district was recovered in a special joint operation by security forces on Monday. The Maoist stash was discovered during a combing operation.

busted and foiled nefarious designs of Maoist by a special joint operation of the security forces.

“On 24 Jan 22 specific int input, a special joint ops party busted Maoist dump with 07 IEDs & explosive, concealed under a stone pile near Totaguda, Malkangiri and foiled nefarious designs of Maoist”, BSF Odisha said in a tweet on Monday.

The security forces seized and defused the explosives.

