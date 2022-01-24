7 IEDs, explosives recovered during BSF combing operation in Odisha
7 IEDs, explosives recovered during BSF combing operation in Odisha
Malkangiri: 7 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other explosives hidden under a pile of rocks near Totaguda in Odisha's Malkangiri district was recovered in a special joint operation by security forces on Monday. The Maoist stash was discovered during a combing operation.
busted and foiled nefarious designs of Maoist by a special joint operation of the security forces.
“On 24 Jan 22 specific int input, a special joint ops party busted Maoist dump with 07 IEDs & explosive, concealed under a stone pile near Totaguda, Malkangiri and foiled nefarious designs of Maoist”, BSF Odisha said in a tweet on Monday.
The security forces seized and defused the explosives.
Also read: BSF contributed greatly in countering the Naxal threat: ADG RS Bhatti