Raipur: The BSF has played a spectacular role in countering the Naxal threat in Chattisgarh and Odisha in 2021, said Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, a 1990 batch IPS officer presently posted as the Additional Director General of the Border Security Force. During the press conference, he lists out how the nation's formidable border security force, since the last decade, has been contributing greatly to the police administration of both the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha where the Naxal threat still looms.

As RS Bhatti described, the BSF is working with three objectives in mind: the first in this is to provide assistance to the state police in Naxalite operations, the second is to strengthen the sense of security in the minds of local citizens and the third is to cooperate in the development works in the Naxal affected areas. Presently, BSF contingents are deployed in Kanker, Narayanpur and Kondagaon districts of Chhattisgarh and Malkangiri and Koraput districts of Odisha.

The footprint of the BSF

The BSF started its anti-Naxal operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh in 2009-10 with only 41 Company Operating Bases (COBs). Today, this number stands at 108. In the last two years, two new COBs were established in Chhattisgarh and six in Odisha. In addition to that, the headquarters of the two Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGs) of BSF has recently been shifted to Kanker and Bhanupratappur. Moreover, a 16 commando team of BSF jawans have been established for conducting joint raids, in close association with the state police forces.

During the press conference RS Bhatti emphasized that there has been a significant reduction in recruitment among Naxalites owing to the measures taken by the BSF. Last year there had been three encounters between the Naxalites and the BSF in Chattisgarh; on both occasions, the BSF jawans managed to overpower the Naxals.

Unfortunately, 38 BSF jawans lost their lives fighting the Naxals in the last decade. However, on the other hand, 1650 Naxalites were arrested, 18 were killed, and 891 were forced to surrender in the last decade. It has seized 1473 weapons, 958 IEDs, 3176 kg of gunpowder in the last decade, 15 weapons and 54 IEDs in 2021 alone.

Social responsibility is the key

The BSF organized 24 medical camps in Kanker and Narayanpur districts of Chhattisgarh where along with eye and dental check-up camps, gynecology and orthopedical care were also made available. A total of 6,438 people from 240 villages have benefited from these camps. Similarly, in Odisha, 22 medical camps were organized. These benefitted 4,362 people from 230 villages in the state.

Role in mining and road infrastructure

During the press conference, the ADG highlighted the role played by the BSF in the Rawghat mining and rail project. In 2013, due to the threat of Naxalites impending the mining project, 12 COBs were deployed. Similarly, the BSF is presently deployed for the security of a 52-kilometer stretch Koylibeda-Pratappur Pakhanjur road project in Kanker district where 43 bridges will be constructed.