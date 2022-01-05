Mayurbhanj: The annual census of crocodiles has been started on Wednesday at Similipal and foothills in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha which will continue for two days till January as told by the M Yogajayanand, Regional Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR).

According to reports, the census is being conducted by two or three teams in each range and Forest officials from North and South Similipal are deployed in crocodile counting.

Earlier for this census training of assistant conservators of forests (ACFs), ranger officers, foresters, and forest guards involved in the drive is already been done.

It is pertinent to mention that the crocodiles, which are amphibious in nature, are counted when they bask on land and the riverbed or when they surface in the river.

