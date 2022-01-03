Sundargarh (Odisha): A pigeon with a mysterious Chinese tag attached to its leg was found in the Kansbahal village of Sundargarh district on Monday. According to to police sources, the bird landed at the courtyard of Sarbeswar Chhotray, a resident of Kansbahal.

After seeing that the bird did not fly away even after he went near it, Chhotray realized that it was injured. He noticed a tag on its leg with something scribbled in a foreign language. He said that he informed the police immediately after noticing the tag.

However, a senior district police official said that the pigeon had nothing to do with spying and there was no chip attached to it. He also said that it was tagged by researchers for survey purposes.