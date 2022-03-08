Pune: Pune-based international cake maker Prachi Dhabal Deb's 100 kg Milan Cathedral royal icing cake entered the World Book of Records. Deb states that "Getting every aspect of the Cathedral structure right was certainly a challenge, but it was a great pleasure to prepare it. The traditional recipe for royal icing contains eggs, but she has made a completely vegan product "Vegan Royal Icing" without using eggs.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Deb said "Under the guidance of world-renowned cake icon Sir Eddie Spence MBE in the United Kingdom, a variety of unique and spectacular cakes were created. The same cake, the Milan Cathedral, has attracted worldwide attention. My main ambition is to promote the art of royal icing and help make this art more prominent in the cake and baking industry.”