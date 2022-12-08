Nashik (Maharashtra): At least three people were killed and seven severely injured after a state transport bus rammed into six vehicles here at the Shinde-Palse toll booth on Nashik-Sinnar highway on Thursday.

A police official said that the breaks of Rajguru Nagar area's bus failed and the bus rammed into six vehicles, including a bike causing chaos on the highway.

The bus caught fire during the collision and the passengers got caught in the flames. Some of them had a providential escape by immediately alighting from the bus before the flames spread. The police are investigating the matter and the police have also sent the bodies for post mortem.

