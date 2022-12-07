Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Two people were killed in an accident after their car rammed into a container truck near Sonna cross in Kalaburagi District on Wednesday. The deceased are identified as Sindagi PS Circle Inspector Ravi Ukkunda (43) and his wife Madhu (40).

Following the incident, a case was registered at Nelogi Police Station. Police sources said that the duo was traveling from Sindagi to Kalaburagi, when their car rammed into a container truck from behind which was parked beside the road. The impact of the collision was so severe that both of them died on the spot.