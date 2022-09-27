Mumbai: An imminent change for both Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali, Mumbai and Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden in Gujarat's Junagadh is likely to take place, as an exchange of wild cats is on the cards.

Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said in a tweet on Tuesday that he had spoken to Gujarat MoS Jagdish Vishwakarma regarding the transfer. "There was a discussion yesterday with the Minister of State for Forests, Shri Jagdish Vishwakarma, Gujarat, regarding sending the pair of lions from Sakkarbaug Park in Junagadh in Gujarat state to Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai and the tiger from Borivali to Junagadh," the minister said.

A meeting to discuss the matter was held between Sunil Limaye, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) representing the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and Abhishek Kumar, Director of Junagadh Sakkarbaug Park. Efforts are underway to get the proposal approved by the Central Zoo Authority.