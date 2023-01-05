Shivpuri. Two cousin sisters, who eloped with their lovers in Kolaras town of Madhya Pradesh's district in November, appeared before the police with their husbands on Thursday after having a court marriage, police said. Ram Singh Bhilala SI, posted at Kolaras police station, said that Pooja Parihar, a resident of Kolaras town, along with her maternal uncle's daughter Kajal, a resident of Sadora, was traced over a month after they went missing.

The two girls told the police that they had a court marriage with their lovers. Police have taken the statements of both girls and let them go. The relatives lodged the missing complaint of both girls at the Kolaras police station after they went missing on the night of November 16. It is learnt that Pooja was in love with Ajay Soni, who lives in the neighborhood, while Kajal fell in love with Manish Parihar, a resident of Vidisha, respectively.

Both the cousin sisters had planned to run away from the house with their lovers and in a planned manner. After eloping with them on November 16, the couple had a court marriage on November 23 in the Shivpuri court. After the court marriage, both sisters started living in Bhopal with their husbands.